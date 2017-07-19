Quantcast

Federal appellate panel ruling enables Purple Line to move ahead

By: Associated Press July 19, 2017

A federal appeals court ruling has cleared the path for Maryland to move ahead with a light rail project. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said Wednesday his office is pleased by the decision, which enables work to proceed on the Purple Line. Frosh’s office filed a petition with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. ...

