JBG Smith begins trading on NYSE, new headquarters to be in Bethesda

JBG Smith properties completed its spin-off on Tuesday from Vornado Realty Trust and merger with select Washington assets from the JBG Cos. The company is now an independently traded firm on the New York Stock Exchange as JBGS. JBG Smith’s new headquarters will be in downtown Bethesda at 4747 Bethesda Ave. The move maintains 238 employees in ...