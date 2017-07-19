Quantcast

Maryland crab bake drawing politicians to Crisfield

By: Associated Press July 19, 2017

CRISFIELD — A seafood festival with a political flavor is taking place on Maryland's Eastern Shore. The 41st Annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake will take place Wednesday afternoon in Crisfield.The festival deep in Maryland crab country is often visited by politicians. Next year is a big election year in state government, with the ...

