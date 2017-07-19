Quantcast

Congressman’s wife ponders run for governor in Maryland

By: Associated Press Brian Witte July 19, 2017

OXON HILL — Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the wife of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, said Tuesday she is "strongly considering" running for governor of Maryland. Rockeymoore Cummings, a Democrat, told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that the health care debate in Washington has shown that Republicans in the nation's capital are not considering the needs ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo