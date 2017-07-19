Congressman’s wife ponders run for governor in Maryland

Share this: Email

OXON HILL — Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the wife of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, said Tuesday she is "strongly considering" running for governor of Maryland. Rockeymoore Cummings, a Democrat, told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that the health care debate in Washington has shown that Republicans in the nation's capital are not considering the needs ...