Patricia Dawn | Live Casino & Hotel

Live Casino & Hote l announced the promotion of Patricia Dawn to director of payroll, scheduling and human resources information systems.

In her new role, Dawn will direct the teams responsible for payroll, centralized scheduling, labor controls and HRIS. In her previous position as payroll and scheduling manager, Dawn was nominated for Leader/Director of the Year and served as one of a group of 15 members of the Get Live Leadership Team, responsible for implementing changes and improving guest service for the entire organization.

Before joining the Live team in 2015, Dawn was payroll/scheduling coordinator at Belterra Park Gaming and Entertainment Center in Cincinnati. Prior to entering the hospitality industry, she spent 15 years supporting business operations, executive leadership, customer service and office management at Kentucky-based corporations.

