Bethany P. Neeb | Niles Barton

Bethany P. Neeb, Esq. has joined Niles, Barton & Wilmer LLP as an associate in the firm’s litigation department. She will focus her practice in civil litigation, including insurance defense, employment law and general commercial litigation in Maryland.

Neeb received a Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Elon University. She previously served as a judicial law clerk for the Hon. Colleen A. Cavanaugh of the Circuit Court for Baltimore County.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.