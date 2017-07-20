Craig A. Thompson | Venable

Craig A. Thompson, a partner in the Baltimore office of Venable LLP, has been chosen president-elect of the International Association of Defense Counsel (IADC). The election took place during the IADC annual meeting in July in Québec City. Thompson will serve as president-elect for one year and become president in July of 2018.

Thompson concentrates his practice on product liability, mass tort, and other complex litigation matters. He has served as national trial counsel, coordinating counsel, and as a subject-matter team member for national and international corporations and manufacturers. For several years, Craig chaired Venable’s Diversity Committee, and is currently a member of the firm’s Board of Directors.

He earned two bachelor of arts degrees from the University of Maryland, College Park and currently serves as a member of the board of trustees of his alma mater. He earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland School of Law.

Thompson has been recognized in Chambers USA, The International Who’s Who of Life Science Lawyers, The International Who’s Who of Product Liability Defence Lawyers, The Best Lawyers in America, and the Legal 500 for Product Liability and Mass Tort Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices. He is a member of the Product Liability Advisory Council, DRI and an elected member of ABOTA.

