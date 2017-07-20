Kim Lacomare | The National Aquarium

The National Aquarium announced Kim Lacomare has joined its marketing department as vice president of communications. Lacomare previously served as the public relations director for Planit, a Baltimore-based advertising agency.

As the National Aquarium’s vice president of communications, Lacomare will plan, develop and implement strategic external communications and public relations campaigns that will enhance the Aquarium brand. She will manage and oversee all projects related to public relations, social media and content strategy, ensuring alignment and consistency across external channels

Lacomare brings to the National Aquarium more than 18 years of marketing experience, having worked in leadership positions for companies recognized both locally and nationally, including Planit, McDonald’s USA and Golin. Most recently, as Planit’s public relations director, she led and developed public relations campaigns for clients including Sheetz, DeWalt, Ames and Mission BBQ.

Prior to Planit, Lacomare served as communications manager for McDonald’s USA, directing the communications efforts for the Baltimore-Washington region, which consists of 110 franchisees and more than 700 restaurants. Lacomare joined McDonald’s after serving as vice president for global public relations agency Golin from 2005 to 2010.

Lacomare is an alumna of Virginia Tech where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in marketing.

