Leadership Baltimore County graduates Class of 2017

From left, John Harrington, Leadership Baltimore County board member and Class of 1989; Mark Mullican, of Columbia Bank; and Rob Santoni, a guest of 2017 graduate Patti Santoni, attended Leadership Baltimore County’s graduation event. (Photo by Evelyn Chatmon)
Members of Leadership Baltimore County’s Class of 2017 include, front row, from left; Sisilia Mo, Dawn Habicht, Stacy Percoski, Alice Brooks, Jo Taylor, Luther Petry and Ryan Nawrocki; Second row, George Mumford, Stewart Lucas, Josh Ryan, Gail Watts, Jennifer Stine, Steve Jurch, Patti Santoni, Michelle Kline, Catherine Cohen, Joe Esposito, Pam Faulkner, Sabeena Mohamed and Jen Dodson; Back row, Aaron Cline, Dave Yoeder, Ammanuel Moore, Brian Taylor, Greg Baseman, Tony Alleyne, Phil Byers, Lisa Poland, Casey Snyder, Jeff Pratt, Gary Harmon, Angel Connolly, Jeff Renner, Rob Macoy, Will Kelly, Santiago Solis and Michael Andrews. (Photo by Evelyn Chatmon)
David Keim, center, speaks with Rob Santoni, a guest of LBC grad Patti Santoni, and 2017 graduate Jo Taylor at the T. Rowe Price complex in Owings Mills. (Photo by Evelyn Chatmon)
Joan Plisko, left, a 2017 LBC graduate, and her guest, Marc Plisko, enjoy a conversation at the T. Rowe Price complex in Owings Mills. (Photo by Evelyn Chatmon)
From left, LBC alum Holly Hoey (Class of 2004); 2017 graduate Jeff Pratt and Susan Pratt take time for a photo during Leadership Baltimore County’s graduation event in Owings Mills. (Photo by Evelyn Chatmon)
Goucher College President Dr. Jose Antonio Bowen delivers the keynote address to graduate and guests at Leadership Baltimore County’s graduation ceremony at T. Rowe Price’s Owings Mills Complex. (Photo by Evelyn Chatmon)
Leadership Baltimore County graduated its 2017 class of 40 community-centered leaders into its ranks during a ceremony June 8 at T. Rowe Price’s Owings Mills Complex.
Graduates and their guests were among the 120 people in attendance where they enjoyed networking opportunities on the outdoor patio, dined on crab cakes and listened to Goucher President Dr. Jose Antonio Bowen, the event’s keynote speaker, as he entertained the crowd with a few jazz numbers on the piano. At the end of the evening, LBC presented all graduates with a commemorative gift.
For 34 years, Leadership Baltimore County has been educating leaders on the issues and challenges facing Baltimore County and the surrounding region. The group now boasts 1,100 members.
This 10-month immersive program offers participants an in-depth exploration of topics that focus on the local economy, social issues, health care, education, government affairs/policy, the environment and public safety.
