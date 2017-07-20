Leadership Baltimore County graduates Class of 2017

Leadership Baltimore County graduated its 2017 class of 40 community-centered leaders into its ranks during a ceremony June 8 at T. Rowe Price’s Owings Mills Complex.

Graduates and their guests were among the 120 people in attendance where they enjoyed networking opportunities on the outdoor patio, dined on crab cakes and listened to Goucher President Dr. Jose Antonio Bowen, the event’s keynote speaker, as he entertained the crowd with a few jazz numbers on the piano. At the end of the evening, LBC presented all graduates with a commemorative gift.

For 34 years, Leadership Baltimore County has been educating leaders on the issues and challenges facing Baltimore County and the surrounding region. The group now boasts 1,100 members.

This 10-month immersive program offers participants an in-depth exploration of topics that focus on the local economy, social issues, health care, education, government affairs/policy, the environment and public safety.

