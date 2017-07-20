Quantcast

Letter to the editor: Impartial justice

By: Letter to the editor from: Kevin Kane July 20, 2017

Violent crime in Baltimore is understandably a source of concern to all residents of the city and others. The Maryland Judiciary, especially judges who work and live in the City, share in this concern. Recent public discussion makes it important to remember that legal and ethical rules restrict the ability of judges to engage in public ...

