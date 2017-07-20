Quantcast

Emergent to pay up to $96 million for anthrax treatment business

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2017

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has plans to acquire another medication that is stockpiled by the federal government for emergencies, and to begin making it in Baltimore in 2020. The Gaithersburg-based company on Thursday announced it would buy raxibacumab, which is used to treat exposure to inhalational anthrax, from British firm GlaxoSmithKline in a deal worth up to $96 ...

