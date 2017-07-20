Quantcast

Park would honor 19th-century lawmaker who stood up for Jews

By: Herald-Mail of Hagerstown Dave McMillion July 20, 2017

HAGERSTOWN — Members of Congregation B'nai Abraham in Hagerstown are backing the idea of a park across from the synagogue to honor Thomas Kennedy, a Washington County state lawmaker who pushed for the right of Jews to hold public office in the 19th century. The park would be developed on the city-owned "Massey" property on East ...

