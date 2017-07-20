Quantcast

McCormick’s path to growth: Buy and then buy some more

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2017

McCormick & Co., the Sparks-based spice maker, has been gobbling up other companies in recent years as the food industry goes through a spasm of consolidation. The announcement Wednesday that McCormick had agreed to buy Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc’s food business for $4.2 billion is far and away the priciest acquisition of the batch. Here’s a ...

