McCormick’s path to growth: Buy and then buy some more

McCormick & Co., the Sparks-based spice maker, has been gobbling up other companies in recent years as the food industry goes through a spasm of consolidation. The announcement Wednesday that McCormick had agreed to buy Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc’s food business for $4.2 billion is far and away the priciest acquisition of the batch. Here’s a ...