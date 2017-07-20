Quantcast

Md. bank breaks its quarterly profit record

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2017

Eagle Bancorp Inc.,the parent company of EagleBank, broke its record for quarterly profit. The Bethesda-based company announced profit of $27.8 million for the three months ended June 30, a 15 percent increase over the year before. Net income per basic common share for the quarter was 81 cents, a 13 percent increase from 72 cents in the prior ...

