Quantcast

NAACP convention represents Baltimore’s ‘Super Bowl’

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer July 20, 2017

The NAACP national convention is set to formally kick off in Baltimore on Saturday bringing thousands of visitors to the city after the organization spent years trying to lure the event. The convention, which will run through Wednesday, is expected to bring about $6 million in economic impact to Baltimore, which is home to the national ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo