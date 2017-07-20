Quantcast

Paul Skalny | Davis Agnor

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2017

skalny-paul-davis-agnorPaul Skalny, managing director with the Howard County-based law practice of Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny for more than 14 years, has been elected chair of Howard County General Hospital’s board of trustees.

Skalny represents entrepreneurs and investors, and serves as general counsel to businesses, financial institutions and nonprofit organizations. He counsels clients in all phases of their businesses, from formation or acquisition to planning, strategy and growth through sale and transition. Skalny’s practice also includes real estate and development, as well as business succession planning.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo