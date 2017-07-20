Paul Skalny | Davis Agnor

Paul Skalny, managing director with the Howard County-based law practice of Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny for more than 14 years, has been elected chair of Howard County General Hospital’s board of trustees.

Skalny represents entrepreneurs and investors, and serves as general counsel to businesses, financial institutions and nonprofit organizations. He counsels clients in all phases of their businesses, from formation or acquisition to planning, strategy and growth through sale and transition. Skalny’s practice also includes real estate and development, as well as business succession planning.

