Sharon M. Lipford | Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil

Harford County Public Library Foundation elected Sharon M. Lipford, LSCW-C, executive director of Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil, to its board for a three-year term.

Lipford previously served as deputy director of the Harford County Department of Community Services and as executive director of the Office on Mental Health/Core Service Agency in Harford County.

Active in the community, Lipford has served on the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Team as the mental health liaison for the past 10 years. She also chairs the Harford County Local Health Improvement Coalition for Behavioral Health and serves on the Harford County United Way Partnership Board.

A licensed clinical social worker with more than 27 years of experience, Lipford holds a master’s degree from the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.