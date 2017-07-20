Quantcast

Yeardley Love’s mother appeals insurance decision

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 20, 2017

The mother of Yeardley Love has asked a federal appeals court to overturn a lower-court ruling that a $6 million insurance policy for the man convicted of Love’s murder cannot be used to indemnify him in a wrongful death lawsuit. Sharon Love filed a $30 million civil lawsuit against George Huguely V in Virginia in 2013. ...

