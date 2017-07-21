Quantcast

ANTONIO DINGLE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 21, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence --Bloodstain and DNA evidence Appellant, Antonio Dingle, was indicted in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Maryland, and charged with attempted first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, and several other related counts. Prior to trial, appellant’s motion to suppress bloodstain and DNA ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo