2 Baltimore police officers plead guilty to racketeering

Two Baltimore police detectives who were armed with their service weapons while robbing people who were physically restrained have pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy. Evodio Hendrix and Maurice Ward pleaded guilty in federal court Friday. Hendrix, of Randallstown admitted to participating in three robberies from March to August 2016. Ward, of Middle River, admitted to taking part ...