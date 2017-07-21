Quantcast

2 Baltimore police officers plead guilty to racketeering

By: Associated Press July 21, 2017

Two Baltimore police detectives who were armed with their service weapons while robbing people who were physically restrained have pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy. Evodio Hendrix and Maurice Ward pleaded guilty in federal court Friday. Hendrix, of Randallstown admitted to participating in three robberies from March to August 2016. Ward, of Middle River, admitted to taking part ...

