Howard Hospital Foundation, which provides philanthropic support to Howard County General Hospital, named Doug Beigel chair of the board of trustees. Beigel, CEO of Columbia-based COLA, a national laboratory accrediting organization, has served on the foundation’s board for more than four years.

