Quantcast

GARY RONALD WRIGHT v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 21, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Deviation from plea agreement Gary Ronald Wright appeals from the Circuit Court for Montgomery County’s denial of his motion to correct an illegal sentence. He presents two issues for our review: 1. “Whether the Circuit Court erroneously denied Mr. Wright’s motion to correct an illegal sentence? 2. Whether the Circuit Court erroneously ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo