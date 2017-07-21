Quantcast

JERRELL RANDLE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 21, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Search incident to arrest Appellant, Jerrell Randle, was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Maryland, of first degree rape, first degree sex offense, robbery and false imprisonment. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for first degree rape, a consecutive forty years for first ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo