Quantcast

LISA M. McGINNIES v. PLYMOUTH MUSE, LLC

By: Daily Record Staff July 21, 2017

Real property -- Prescriptive easement -- Woodlands exception Lisa M. McGinnies, appellant, and Plymouth Muse, LLC, appellee, own residential properties, adjacent to each other, in Takoma Park, Maryland. Ms. McGinnies’s property was purchased by her parents, Elliott M. McGinnies and Bessie P.C. McGinnies, in 1967, two years before her birth, in 1969. The McGinnies family continued ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo