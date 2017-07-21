LISA M. McGINNIES v. PLYMOUTH MUSE, LLC

Share this: Email

Real property -- Prescriptive easement -- Woodlands exception Lisa M. McGinnies, appellant, and Plymouth Muse, LLC, appellee, own residential properties, adjacent to each other, in Takoma Park, Maryland. Ms. McGinnies’s property was purchased by her parents, Elliott M. McGinnies and Bessie P.C. McGinnies, in 1967, two years before her birth, in 1969. The McGinnies family continued ...