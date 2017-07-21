Quantcast

Cummings plans to return to work after heart procedure

By: Associated Press July 21, 2017

About two months after undergoing a heart procedure, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee plans to return to work during next month's congressional recess. In May, Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland said he'd be hospitalized for a few days after a "minimally invasive medical procedure" — a transarterial aortic valve replacement ...

