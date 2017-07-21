Howard Bank shows 48 pct increase in year-to-date profit

Share this: Email

Howard Bancorp Inc., the Ellicott City-based parent company of Howard Bank, announced results for its second quarter, which ended June 30. Profit available to shareholders was $2 million, which is 33 percent higher than the same quarter last year, in which the figure was or $1.5 million. When considering the first two quarters of the year, profit available to ...