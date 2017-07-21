Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Md. appeals court rejects challenge to Baltimore liquor board changes

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 21, 2017

A challenge to a 2016 law that stripped the governor of his power to appoint commissioners to the Baltimore City Liquor License Board has been rejected by the state's second highest court. Douglas Trotter and Dale Watkins appealed an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court decision that threw out their May 2016 lawsuit. Howard J. Schulman, a partner at ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo