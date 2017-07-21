Quantcast

MILTON CARRINGTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 21, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Consideration of nol prossed charges A Baltimore City jury convicted appellant Milton Carrington of second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property, but acquitted him of theft of property with a value of less than $1,000. The court sentenced Carrington to 10 years’ imprisonment for second-degree assault and time-served for malicious ...

