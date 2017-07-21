Quantcast

PGMC IV, LLC ET AL. v. BE UTC DEWEY PARCEL, LLC

By: Daily Record Staff July 21, 2017

Real property -- Ground lease -- Abandonment This is an appeal from a judgment of the Circuit Court for Prince George's County, the Honorable Sean D. Wallace, presiding, which declared that property owned by BE UTC Dewey Parcel LLC (“Dewey”) is no longer encumbered by a ground lease to PGMC IV, LLC (“PGMC”). The trial court ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo