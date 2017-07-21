Rory D. Murray | Capitol Strategies

Rory D. Murray has joined Capitol Strategies LLC as a government relations associate. He will represent clients from various industries in front of State and Local government officials.

Murray holds a Juris Doctor from the University Of Maryland School Of Law, a Bachelor of Science in political science from Towson University and an Associate of Applied Science in police science from Frederick Community College.

Previously, Murray was an infantryman in the U.S. Marine Corps, a Maryland State Trooper and a law clerk at The Stewart Law Office in Towson. In his spare time, Murray does volunteer work with a number of veteran related nonprofits.

