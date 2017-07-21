The value of a settlement

I recently had a civil matter settle mid-trial. As we informed the court of the posture of the case, we all conceded curiosity as to just how the case would have been found by the jury. Ultimately, as the adage goes, if the plaintiff believes that he or she has received too little, and the defendant believes that he or she has paid too much, the parties have reached a good settlement.

But the relief that comes from not having to try a case anymore, and no longer having the risk of getting one’s bell rung, is not close to a relief that comes from winning a trial. Part of that emotion comes from the simple stress deriving from the nature of trial itself, the pressure that arises from having the life or career or finances or name of another on the line. And some of that emotional response results from not really thinking that any outcome other than victory is acceptable. But any time a case ends short of the ultimate gamble that is leaving the verdict in the hands of a jury, the curiosity is there as to what might have been.

Nearly a year ago, after a four-day trial that could have been particularly problematic, I was given a window into that curiosity and reminded just how random a jury verdict can be. In that case, the jury was only able to consider compensatory damages and punitive damages because of a pretrial finding in the favor of the plaintiff on liability, meaning the trial judge limited what the clients could testify to and the extent of their defenses. This was a tough case, and certainly one in which getting dinged was a significant possibility. Still, our presentation went well, to the point that I was comfortable in my closing, which was even more animated that usual, requesting the jury award nominal damages against my three clients totaling $1, divided $.33, $.33, and $.34.

I did not have a solid read on the jury before they went back to deliberate, but after deliberations began, all in the courtroom could hear that their discussion was becoming just as animated as my closing. While we could not hear specifically what was being said, it was clear from the volume that all were not in agreement. After being out for nearly four hours, during which time I started to believe that a mistrial was likely, the jury returned with a verdict awarding compensatory damages totaling $10,000, dividing the damages $3,333.33, $3,333.33, and $3,333.34. While this was more than I had stated, given the posture of the case, and the substantially greater demand from the plaintiff, this constituted a win.

The next business day, I had something happen to me for the first time: one of the jurors called me. The juror explained that when the jury went back to deliberate, two wanted to award nothing, three voted for a total of $1 in nominal damages and one juror wanted to award $200,000 against each of my clients – the latter being the source of the arguments we heard in the courtroom.

The sides ultimately reached a compromise, but imagining a scenario in which that juror refused to submit, and the others relented, is just enough to make me realize the value of settlement.