Best Week, Worst Week: Controversial police body camera video dampens Baltimore’s excitement for NAACP Convention

By: Daily Record Staff July 22, 2017

Just when Baltimore was primed to get some positive national media attention by hosting the NAACP Convention, its police department took the city back a few steps when body camera footage released this week appeared to show one of its officers planting evidence during an investigation. Business writer Adam Bednar reported Thursday that the NAACP national ...

