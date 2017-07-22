Quantcast

Gun-rights advocates challenge Md. assault-weapons ban in Supreme Court

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 22, 2017

Gun-rights advocates on Friday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review and strike down as unconstitutional Maryland’s ban on military assault-style weapons and high capacity magazines, those carrying more than 10 rounds of ammunition. In papers filed with the high court, the advocates' attorneys argued that the ban violates the Constitution's Second Amendment right "to keep ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo