Quantcast

Baltimore spending panel to vote on $80K police settlement

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 24, 2017

The Baltimore City Board of Estimates is set to approve an $80,000 settlement Wednesday with a woman claimed she was pulled from her vehicle and arrested after recording officers on her cellphone. Christen Brown was parked in front of a laundromat in the Westside Shopping Center around 11 p.m. on July 12, 2013 when another car pulled ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo