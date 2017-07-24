Cynthia Chen | Dewberry

Cynthia Chen has been promoted to chief financial officer of Dewberry. Chen has 23 years of experience, 13 with Dewberry, and was previously corporate director of accounting and finance. She will oversee the accounting and finances of the 2,000-person company, which operates from 50-plus offices nationwide and engages in markets ranging from transportation to healthcare, energy, and federal programs. Chen’s background includes financial accounting and analysis, budgeting, corporate finance, risk management, and government regulatory compliance.

