DONNELL WALKER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Non-expert testimony -- Pistol's capability Following a five-day trial, a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted appellant Donnell Walker of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in a crime of violence for the death of Victor Gwaltney, and reckless endangerment related to the shooting of Corey Staley. Appellant presents ...