Quantcast

EEOC alleges racial discrimination, retaliation at Woodlawn security facility

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 24, 2017

A Virginia-based security services company is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly ceasing to accommodate a Muslim employee after he complained of racial and religious harassment at its Woodlawn facility. MVM Inc. has been accused by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for violations of the Civil Rights Act dating as far back as September 2015, according to ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo