Holder calls for ’60s-style fight for voting rights

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 24, 2017

The NAACP must mount a 1960s-style fight to protect the voting rights of blacks and other ethnic minorities amid efforts to suppress their votes through photo identification requirements and intimidation, former U.S. Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. said Monday at the black civil rights group’s annual convention in Baltimore. “The most basic of American rights ...

