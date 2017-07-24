Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Small group continues fight against Md. liquid natural gas facility

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 24, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Less than a dozen protesters opposed to a nearly completed liquid natural gas export facility in southern Maryland quietly set up in patches of shade outside the governor's mansion. Between a dozen and two dozen members of  "We are Cove Point" have taken up the same position faithfully every Monday for the last five weeks. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo