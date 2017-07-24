Quantcast

THOYT HACKNEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 24, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Petition for post-conviction relief -- Timeliness In 1998, Thoyt Hackney, appellant, was convicted by a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of two counts each of second-degree murder, use of a handgun in a crime of violence, and wearing, carrying, or transporting a handgun. On October 23, 1998, he was ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo