THOYT HACKNEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Petition for post-conviction relief -- Timeliness In 1998, Thoyt Hackney, appellant, was convicted by a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of two counts each of second-degree murder, use of a handgun in a crime of violence, and wearing, carrying, or transporting a handgun. On October 23, 1998, he was ...