Quantcast

Acquiring tech assets drives some deals

By: Gina Gallucci-White BridgeTower Media Newswire July 25, 2017

  With a slogan of “Turning plant floor data into actionable information,” Julie Lenzer founded the software company Applied Creative Technologies Inc. in 1995. Focused on data collection, data mining and analytics in the food manufacturing sector, Lenzer's company started with one key client -- a Fortune 100 company. "I had one of my advisers tell ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo