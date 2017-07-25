Clipper Mill’s sale reflects institutional interest in Baltimore

Share this: Email

Clipper Mill’s recent sale shows there’s plenty of institutional interest in Baltimore, particularly in mixed-use projects, according to Cris Abramson, executive managing director of NKF’s Capital Markets Group. NKF’s Capital Markets Group facilitated the transaction for the development, which includes roughly 140,000 square feet of Class A apartments, restaurant and office space. The property sold to ...