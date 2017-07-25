Quantcast

Colombo Bank reclassifies as a commercial bank

By: Tim Curtis July 25, 2017

Colombo Bank filed paperwork last month to change its charter from a commercial bank to a federal savings bank. The Rockville-based bank filed new articles of incorporation with the state. The bank expects to change its portfolio of business, including its deposit mix. Under the charter change, the bank can pursue more corporate and business clients. The bank ...

