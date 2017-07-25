Dr. Kieran Brune and Dr. Aditya Halthore | Mercy Medical Center

Pulmonologist Dr. Kieran Brune and radiation oncologist Aditya Halthore, M.D., have joined Mercy Medical Center.

Brune received her medical degree from University College Dublin School of Medicine. After completing her residency in internal medicine at the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, she completed her fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. She received a number of honors and awards during her training and is board certified in internal medicine. As the author or co-author of more than 25 peer-reviewed publications, in addition to numerous book chapters and reviews, Brune has extensive research experience. She also has distinguished herself as a teacher and is a member of the American College of Physicians, the American Thoracic Society, and the Society of Critical Care Medicine.

Halthorne earned his medical degree from the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, New Hampshire. He completed his training in the department of medicine at Yale-New Haven Hospital and the Department of Radiation Medicine at Hofstra Northwell Health, New York, where he spent one year as chief resident.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.