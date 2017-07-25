John Crossen | Chesapeake Real Estate Group

Chesapeake Real Estate Group LLC , a Baltimore-based full-service commercial real estate operating company, has hired John Crossen as assistant property manager.

In his new role, Crossen will help oversee the property management functions for a portion of Chesapeake Real Estate Group’s industrial/warehouse, commercial office and retail portfolio, including third-party work. This includes interacting with tenants, coordinating the activities of property management vendors and handling issues related to the maintenance and repair of these properties. He will also be involved with leasing and development activities.

