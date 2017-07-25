Quantcast

Md. firm wins product of the year for its cybersecurity platform

By: Daily Record Staff July 25, 2017

Bethesda-based Bayshore Networks Inc. recently received an award for its cybersecurity platform. The Bayshore Industrial Cyber Protection Platform was recognized as a 2017 product Internet of Things Evolution product of the year from IoT Evolution magazine and the IoT Evolution World website. Bayshore's platform provides tools to defend infrastructure against attack systems. It also lets industrial data be shared, ...

