Md. firm wins product of the year for its cybersecurity platform

Bethesda-based Bayshore Networks Inc. recently received an award for its cybersecurity platform. The Bayshore Industrial Cyber Protection Platform was recognized as a 2017 product Internet of Things Evolution product of the year from IoT Evolution magazine and the IoT Evolution World website. Bayshore's platform provides tools to defend infrastructure against attack systems. It also lets industrial data be shared, ...