Quantcast

Confederate statue moved from courthouse in Maryland

By: Associated Press July 25, 2017

ROCKVILLE — A statue of a Confederate cavalryman has been removed from outside the Rockville Courthouse in Maryland and placed near a privately run Potomac River ferry named for a Confederate general. Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett tells local media the statue was moved on Saturday. The move cost about $100,000. County officials had struck a deal ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo