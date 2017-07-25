Quantcast

Direct Energy Solar to lay off 108 employees in Maryland

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor July 25, 2017

Nearly three years after acquiring a Maryland installer of residential solar panels, Direct Energy is getting out of the residential solar panel installation business. Direct Energy Solar is cutting 108 jobs at its headquarters at Riverwood Drive in Columbia, effective Sept. 12, according to a filing with the state Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation. Direct Energy of Houston, ...

