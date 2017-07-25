Quantcast

Md. biopharm’s antidepressant has mixed results in clinical trial

By: Daily Record Staff July 25, 2017

A Maryland biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday announced mixed results for its phase 2 clinical trial of its experimental antidepressant. The study, by Germantown-based Neuralstem Inc. of its NSI-189 drug, given once and twice daily to treat major depressive disorder, didn't show a statistically significant reduction in depression symptoms on the Montgomery-Asberg depression rating scale, though a once-daily dose treatment did ...

