Md. biopharm’s antidepressant has mixed results in clinical trial

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Maryland biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday announced mixed results for its phase 2 clinical trial of its experimental antidepressant. The study, by Germantown-based Neuralstem Inc. of its NSI-189 drug, given once and twice daily to treat major depressive disorder, didn't show a statistically significant reduction in depression symptoms on the Montgomery-Asberg depression rating scale, though a once-daily dose treatment did ...