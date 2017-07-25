Quantcast

Target response: Finding the right option when facing an acquisition

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire Lucia Walinchus July 25, 2017

More companies are finding themselves in the crosshairs of potential buyers as 2017 is on pace to be one of the largest ever for mergers and acquisitions in terms of value. “It’s a seller’s market right now. There’s not a lot of great acquisitions relatively speaking on the market and so when good opportunities come up, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo